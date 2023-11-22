Rawalpindi: Army Chief General Asim Munir has said that realistic training in peace is the guarantee of best performance in war.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, Army Chief General Asim Munir visited the Strike Corps where he witnessed the joint training exercise.

Army Chief General Asim Munir met the soldiers participating in the exercise and appreciated the spirit, operational efficiency, and professionalism of the soldiers.

On this occasion, Army Chief General Asim Munir said that realistic mission-based training in peace can guarantee the best performance on the battlefield.

According to ISPR, the purpose of the exercise is to validate ongoing operational readiness.