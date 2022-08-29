After audio of their conversation about the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was leaked on Monday, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail demanded that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra step down and PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin leave politics for attempting to harm Pakistan’s interests.

Tarin can be heard asking Jhagra to write a letter to the federal government in one of the audio clips, which are being repeatedly played on television channels, informing it that KP would not be able to commit to a provincial surplus in light of the recent floods that have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

In the other clip, Tarin can be heard requesting the same thing from Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari.Running a provincial surplus was one of the primary conditions for Pakistan’s IMF programme and the release of the loan tranche by the lender, which had been agreed to by all provinces earlier this year. Ismail made reference to both the audio leaks and a letter Jhagra had sent to him the previous week in which he explained that his government wouldn’t be able to generate a provincial surplus this year.

According to the federal minister, Jhagra sent the letter to the IMF first before sending it to him. “Within an hour [of receiving the letter], I verified with them (the IMF), and they already had it. Are we still kids? Am I crazy? Can we not see that you are smart? You then begin to defend.”Imran Khan ought to beg pardon from the people. Both Taimur Jhagra and Shaukat Tarin ought to leave politics. Is politics your motivation? He rumbled.

He referred to the PTI’s action as the “most disgraceful thing,” claiming that it had revealed the true identities of the party leaders.Ismail further urged PTI followers to ask Imran Khan whether Jhagra’s letter was in the best interests of the nation. “Support Imran, but remind him that Pakistan is greater than him. Bring him to power, but not at Pakistan’s expense.