Ready to respond with full might if war imposed on us: COAS

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Army has said that Defense Day reminds us that we had defeated the enemy many times bigger than us and even today we are ready to defeat the nefarious intentions of the enemy if the war is imposed on us.Addressing the military awards ceremony at GHQ Rawalpindi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that September 6, 1965 is an indelible chapter in our history. Today was the day when countless stories of national unity, patriotism, sacrifice and bravery were written.The Army Chief said that September 6 is not just a day for the Pakistani nation, it is also a sign of courage. This day is commemorated in memory of the martyrs of 1948, 1965, 1971, the Kargil War and the war on terror.Even today we are defending our freedom with our blood. Our neighbor has, as always, taken an irresponsible stance. If war is imposed on us, we will respond with full might, said COAS.“I greet the families of the martyrs,” he said. We will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs and their loved ones. Our martyrs are our heroes and the nations that forget their heroes are wiped out.The Army Chief said that I assure the families of the martyrs that we are and will be with you at every step. Just as the martyrs are the pride of the whole nation, so are you our pride.Addressing the function, he said that he congratulate the officers, junior commissioned officers and soldiers who received awards at today s function, and upheld the high traditions of the Pakistan Army and proved their professionalism during duties. We are all proud of you, he added.He said that the medals adorned on your chest are a source of pride not only for you but for all of us. The whole nation is indebted to the patience and sacrifice of the martyrs.According to ISPR, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest at the award ceremony at GHQ Rawalpindi. He honored the officers and men who showed courage.The ceremony was attended by the families of martyrs, senior serving military officials and soldiers. At least 40 officers were awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 24 were given Tamgha-e-Basalat and a soldier was awarded the United Nations medal during the ceremony. According to the military’s media wing, the Medals of the martyrs were received by their families.The Army Chief said that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army were known all over the world. We fought a nerve-wracking war against terrorism. We are not discouraged in all trials. Today s Pakistan is a peaceful Pakistan that needs to be transformed into peace and prosperity.He said that the great Pakistani nation is a champion of the ideology of a separate Islamic identity. On these bases we gained freedom and that is our identity today and tomorrow. Our enemies have been hatching conspiracies to destroy this identity, but thank God the Pakistani forces and the nation have thwarted their every move with sincerity and faith.The Army Chief said that freedom and security of the homeland is our mission. This torch was lit by our forefathers with their blood and we are determined to keep it lit. It is a great honor for me to command a brave and courageous army like the Pakistan Army.General Bajwa said that every officer and soldier of our army, due to his professionalism, high discipline and selflessness, represents an army whose capabilities have been recognized by the world. Whether on the frontier of borders or in the face of terrorism or natural disasters, they perform all the duties as the most sacred.The Army Chief said that love for the Pakistani nation is part of the faith of the Pakistan Army. No enemy can defeat our love. Similarly, the love of the Pakistani nation for the Pakistani forces is eternal. Their confidence is unshakable. I salute all these emotions. “I would like to draw your attention to the Fifth Generation or Hybrid War,” he said. Its purpose is to defame the country and the Pakistani forces and spread chaos. We will surely succeed in winning this war with the cooperation of the nation, God willing. NNI