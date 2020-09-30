Ready to fight legal battle for Nawaz Sharif’s return: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD : Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan has said that the government is ready to fight a legal battle to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Babar Awan said that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted prisoner, therefore, there is a strong argument for his extradition. If Nawaz was actually ill, he would have gone to the hospital but instead, he has been holding secret political meetings, he added. Babar Awan said the government will start the process of his extradition soon. Giving an example similar to the situation, Babar Awan said that the Chilean fugitive Augusto Pinochet was also brought back through extradition. He said that the secret hand trying to damage national security and judicial institutions would soon be exposed. It may be recalled that in a recent tweet, Dr Babar Awan had said that the chances of Nawaz Sharif escaping his punishment are next to none as there is no legal impediment to his return to Pakistani. NNI