Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood has said he is ready for the National T20 Cup semi-finals.

Maqsood struck his second consecutive fifty in the tournament as Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by seven wickets.

Maqsood followed up his knock of 67 against Sindh by smashing 81 runs off 29 balls, which included 13 boundaries and four sixes.

“After the first over, I told my partner that we can turn this run chase into a possibility as 13 to 14 runs an over were achievable,” Maqsood was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB)

“We were given clear instructions that either hit out or get out. This win will go a big way in uplifting the mood in the camp. We will look to meet the expectations of our fans when we play [the] semi-final tomorrow.”

Maqsood is now the highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup with 377 runs in 10 matches, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 37.70 and a strike-rate of 175.34.

Southern Punjab will take on Northern in the semi-finals on Saturday.