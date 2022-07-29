On Wednesday, a single syringe was used to provide vaccinations to thirty students from the Madhya Pradesh region of India.Jitendra, the vaccine provider, stated that the “head of department” had given him a single, one-time-use syringe and instructed him to vaccinate all 30 children with it.

How am I at fault for this? Jitendra stated in a video clip that went viral on Twitter. “I followed their instructions,”At the Jain Public Higher Secondary School in Sagar city, there was a COVID immunisation session for kids when the tragedy happened. Concerns about the situation were expressed by parents.The incidence is known to them, according to DK Goswami, the chief medical and health officer. They will act right away as well.

“We have the complaint, and an investigation is also ongoing. In addition, we will punish those found guilty harshly, stated officer Goswami.Jitendra has been the subject of a first information report (FIR) for carelessness. He flagrantly broke the “one needle, one syringe, once” vow of the central authority.