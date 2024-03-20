Hollywood star Will Smith has described the Holy Quran as transparent as a mirror and said that after reading it deeply, misunderstandings are removed.

Recently, during an interview on the ‘Big Time Podcast’ program, Will Smith made a surprising revelation, saying, “The last two years were a difficult time for me, during which I focused on looking for spirituality and I read all the holy books.” Take, this was the period of my life when I wanted to expand my heart as much as possible.

Will Smith said that “I like simplicity, last year I read the Holy Quran letter by letter, the Quran is very clear and transparent like a mirror”.

When he was asked what he discovered after reading the Holy Quran. On this, Will Smith said that “I wish I could tell you how much Moses is mentioned in the Holy Book, I read about Moses and his experiences in the Qur’an”.

