RDA directed to search land for Naya Pakistan Housing Project

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi: Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Monday directed officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority to find a suitable piece of land near Ring Road for Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

He issued these directions while chairing review meeting of RDA development schemes. Parliamentary Secretary Housing Malik Taimoor, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and other officials also participated in the meeting. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naya Pakistan Housing Project is being advanced forward and balloting process of applicants has been completed in six cities of the province, he said.

Moot apprised the minister that services of consultant Zerak International Pvt. Ltd. have been hired with regard to construction of Ring Road and they have also been directed to complete PC-I by March 2020. officials said for Nullah Lai the services of NESPAK consultant have been acquired and have also been directed to complete PC-I within coming five months. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed directed RDA officials to complete development schemes within stipulated period of time and further stated that they should adhere themselves for rendering public service.

