RAWALPINDI: A delegation led by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Nasir Mirza called on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Dr Khalid Mahmood Lodhi. The delegation included Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Cantt. Sheikh Hafiz.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza apprised of the problems and concerns regarding the installation of POS system in Cantt. area and Furniture Market. He said that the business community was not against tax collection however, there should be no harassment on the account of registration and tax collection.

Talking to the delegation, Chief Commissioner Khalid Lodhi said that the business community has an important role and contribution in tax collection.

Reforms are being introduced to increase business activities. All possible assistance and awareness will be provided regarding the submission of tax returns. This will help traders to submit their returns on time.

An FBR help desk will be placed in the chamber this year as well, he added. He accepted the invitation of the President of the Chamber and said that he would visit the Chamber soon.