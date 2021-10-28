RAWALPINDI: Hundreds of government vehicles of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Fuel Scandal have been exposed. According to source on daily basis for last three months vehicles including dampers trucks, Suzuki pick and tractors of Rawalpindi cantonment board are refilling less fuel from petrol stations of Rawalpindi and took cash amount from petrol stations.

A large numbers of cant board petty officials are involved in this illegal activity. According to sources they earn millions of rupees on daily basis as per source if dumper authorized 50 liters per day the driver of damper just refill less fuel and took cash payment from casher of petrol stations and on other hand petrol station casher gave less amount as per liters to driver. In this way both petty officials of cantonment board and petrol stations staff earn millions of rupees on daily basis.