RAWALPINDI: As many as 16 Sasta Ramadan Bazaars are being established in the Rawalpindi district from April 10 (today) by the Punjab government. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq while presiding over a meeting held to review the arrangements for Ramadan on Friday. He said on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, all necessary facilities of parking,toilets, first aid and security would also be provided to the consumers in these bazaars. All essential items of daily use will be made available at fair price shops set up by the agriculture department in the Sasta bazaars.