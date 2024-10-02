Rawalpindi: The court bailiffs rescued two Tehreek-e-Insaf workers who were illegally detained by raiding the Civil Line police station.

District Information Secretary of PTI Raja Usman and the families of Vice President Malik Faisal filed a petition in the Additional Sessions Judge’s Court that the two persons mentioned in Civil Line police station have been kept in illegal detention without any trial. go

After hearing the application, Additional District and Sessions Judge Farhat Jabeen ordered the raid by appointing a bailiff. The court bailiff checked the police record and found that both were not arrested in any case.

The court bailiff took the two men into police custody who were later produced before the court.

The court ordered to register a case against the SHO Police Station Civil Line and the investigating officer for the illegal arrest of PTI officials and ordered the city police officer to register the case and submit the report to the court. The court also rejected the plea of ​​unconditional pardon of Thana Civil Line Police.

The two officials who were recovered from the illegal detention of Tehreek-e-Insaf were released and the court issued a stern warning even in the case of re-arrest of the two workers, saying that illegal use of powers cannot be allowed. He said that police law is bound by the powers and rules given in the constitution.