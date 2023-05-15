RAWALPINDI: The citizens of Rawalpindi, Pakistan’s twin city, have shown their support for the military forces by placing banners and billboards along one of the city’s busiest routes.

Billboards with pro-military messages and images of those who had won the highest military honour for courage, the Nishan-e-Haider, appeared along the Murree Road from Marrir Chowk to Faizabad. In the lower left corner of the poster are the words “from the residents of Rawalpindi.”

Following attacks last week by Imran Khan’s supporters on military sites, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore, these billboards are a manifestation of thanks and support for the Pakistani army.

Rangers detained the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case while he was on the grounds of the Islamabad High Court.

It’s interesting to note that certain PML-N flags are displayed on placards that have been attached to lampposts along the route and to flyovers on metro buses. The local PML-N leadership asked people to participate in a rally on Saturday night by distributing these banners. But afterwards, the rally was called off.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Parks and Horticulture Authority claimed that these banners were erected without their authorization, in violation of the law.

He asserted that the banners would be pulled down and that anyone who erected the banners without authorization would face punishment.