NEW YORK :The US-based advocacy group has said that Indian agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) was behind the attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.Group’s founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a statement, said the world should take notice of RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities at the global level and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He said that India has been waging a covert war against Pakistan. “Modi’s India is not just a regional threat, but a terrorist regime. The Modi regime is engaged in violent movement at international level.”

Pannun said that the Balochistan train attack is proof of India’s aggressive defense doctrine. “India wants to destabilize neighbouring countries through secret terrorist operations. India is involved in killing dissidents abroad, extremism and cross-border terrorism.”He said that Modi has made India a global hub for state-sponsored terrorism. “The uncontrolled actions of RAW are endangering South Asia and setting a global example of state violence.”

The Sikh leader demanded diplomatic and security sanctions on India’s intelligence operatives. “The world can no longer turn a blind eye to India’s covert terrorist activities.”

Pannun said that if India is not held accountable, its next attack will take even more innocent lives.