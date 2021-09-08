ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi said on Wednesday that as per the initial estimates the rate of charging an electric car showed be Rs47 per unit.

In his remarks made while concluding the hearing held to fix the charging rates, the chairman said that the Authority would soon hold more such meetings in order to consult all those to be affected by this decision.

He further said that people could send their suggestions to NEPRA regarding the fixation of the rates within one week. Farooqi said it was the Authority’s desire that more and more Pakistanis used electric vehicles and similarly increasing the number of people invested in the sector.