Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML) and a former interior minister, declared on Sunday that he would petition the high court to overturn the ruling coalition’s 70-member federal cabinet as “unconstitutional.”

Rashid stated that “the number of 70 ministers [in the federal cabinet] is against the constitution and I will move to the high court against it” in a series of tweets. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is done.

The former minister made his remarks as the federal cabinet of the coalition government, which is led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), grew to 70 members after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif named eight more special assistants for himself, ostensibly in an effort to amuse the allies at the expense of the state.

With the addition of the eight additional special assistants to the premier, there are currently 34 federal ministers in the cabinet, comprising four advisers to the prime minister, seven ministers of state, and 25 SAPMs.”PDM has suffocated the country in a sea of inflation,”

The AML chief also berated the PDM, blaming it for the inflationary increase.

He claimed that the PDM had drowned the country in an ocean of inflation and that all previous records for inflation in the nation had been broken.

The government is unable to lower gasoline costs because of the petrol mafia. The choice between protests and reconciliation will be decided soon, he continued.