Karachi Former Pakistan cricket team captain and renowned wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has announced to make sensational revelations regarding match-fixing.

While talking to a private TV, he said that he is working on his autobiography in which the match-fixing incidents that took place in cricket during the 90s will be exposed.

Rashid Latif said that in the book he will tell how the fixing was done, who was involved in it and what was going on behind the scenes in cricket.

He added that he will also reveal who the former captain was who submitted an application for a presidential pardon.

This is the first time since his retirement in 2004 that Rashid Latif has announced the release of his autobiography.

Rashid Latif is considered one of the best wicket-keepers in the history of Pakistan cricket. He first raised his voice against match-fixing in 1994, when he and Basit Ali announced their retirement during the tour of South Africa.

Both players said they could no longer play cricket in the poor dressing room environment.