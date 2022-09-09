KARACHI: Rashid Khan, a league spinner for Afghanistan, wishes the Pakistani team well in the Asia Cup 2022 championship game.

On September 11, Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in the championship game (Sunday).

The spinner expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Afghanistan in the Asian competition on Twitter. In addition, he praised Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for scoring his first T20I century.

The footballer also expressed his “best of luck” to the tournament’s winners. “”I sincerely appreciate all of the love and support from the audience.

The first T20I century by Virat Kohli deserves special recognition. I wish Pakistan and Sri Lanka the best of luck in the championship game “Cricket player wrote. “It was a privilege to represent my nation in the Asia Cup this year.”

In a nail-biting final over, Afghanistan fell short to Pakistan by one wicket.

In the final over, Naseem Shah hit two maximums, shattering the Afghan players’ dreams of making the T20 Asia Cup 2022 championship game.