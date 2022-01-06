ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday advised the opposition parties against creating hurdles in the country’s smoothly running democratic system to make “petty political gains”.

Addressing the launching ceremony of his book “Lal Haveli to United Nations: 50 years of politics”, the interior minister reminded the opposition it was also bound by the shared responsibility to respect democratic norms.

He went on to caution that the opposition would have to face hurdles if it continued playing a negative role in the country’s politics. He maintained that since the country’s democratic structure was regaining strength, the opposition should stop hatching conspiracies against this system.

“The local government elections will be held in Punjab soon… the opposition must behave in a political way otherwise it will have to face consequences in the political system,” he warned.

Taking a jibe at the previous rulers, Rashid said that the political leaders in past remained busy “looting the public money and multiplied their assets in abroad”.

The minister said that the media was free and there was open political discussion on all media. He said that media had played an important role in Pakistan in strengthening democracy.

“Our politicians are getting exclusive coverage in mainstream media as no such coverage is possible anywhere in the world. Pakistani media was playing an important role in educating people,” he added.

‘Govt trying to control inflation’

He said that the present government was working on several options to control inflation on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid said that the premier was seriously considering this issue as he wanted to address this as early as possible. He added the issue of inflation was linked with the changing international economic situation as no one in the government wanted inflation in the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is so lucky to have got such incompetent and ineffective opposition,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that in his book “Lal Haveli to United Nations” he narrated the story of his political journey.