ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday announced that the taxi drivers who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador have been released.

“We have released taxi drivers who were arrested in connection with the case of Afghan envoy’s daughter,” interior minister sheikh rasheed said while addressing a press conference and added that these are poor souls who used to work during days and run taxis at night.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that some forces are involved in conspiracies to undermine the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistan-China relations. However, these elements will not succeed in their evil designs. He said Pak-China relationship is higher than the Himalayas.

Furthermore, the interior minister once again reiterated that the government would not spare the murder suspect in the Noor Mukadam case. “If it is upto me then I would have shot him,” interior minister said and appealed to the media to stop highlighting such people.

The prime suspect in the former ambassador’s daughter Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffar, is currently in the custody of the police along with his parents and servants who are also blamed for abetment in the entire episode.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that the daughter of the Afghan envoy to Pakistan was not kidnapped but she merely went missing without informing anyone.

“This is all a part of an international conspiracy against Pakistan in collaboration with RAW,” the interior minister had said as Afghanistan recalled its ambassador days after the incident which saw envoy’s daughter claiming that she was abducted and assaulted in a cab in the federal capital.

About lockdown in Sindh, the Interior Minister said complete lockdown in Sindh will be damaging. He said Sindh government should emulate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of smart lockdown which has also got worldwide recognition.

Sheikh Rashid said Rawalpindi will be made a city of Universities. He said Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College will also be given the status of a university.

Meanwhile, addressing an oath-taking ceremony of held Municipal Labour Union CBA in Rawalpindi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed expressed the hope that the newly-elected office-bearers of the Union would work for the betterment of the city. “All 1,140 employees of the Union will be made permanent this year,” he announced.

He told the gathering that flats would be built at Jhangi Syedan area under the prime minister’s package for the daily wagers.

Rasheed also informed that the sanitary workers would also be given jobs in the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He said Nullah Lai expressway project is his priority and its completion will change the landscape of the city. He said for him Nullah Lai was a priority. “Only after finishing work on it will I heave a sigh of relief.”

The Interior Minister said that his prediction about the parting of the ways between former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif had proved to be true.

Sheikh Rashid said similarly as he had prophesied that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be a runner-up in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections while the PML-N would be in the third position, exactly the same thing had happened. “Who would be the AJK prime minister? Only Prime Minister Imran Khan can tell,” he said.

He predicted that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would form the next government in Sindh as well. Rasheed said he was not the one who could be cowed down by the incident of firing at Lal Haveli. “Yes, there are threats. But I am not the one who could be intimidated,” he stated categorically.