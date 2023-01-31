ISLAMABAD: Due to fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for December 2022, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday cut the price of electricity by Rs2.31 per unit.

A drop of Rs2.20 per unit was requested in the application, which was filed by the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA). Nepra Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqui announced the decision.

8.960 billion units of power were produced in December of previous year, according to a CPPA spokesman. According to him, the reference price for electricity is set at Rs. 9.31 for each unit, while the price for the preceding month was Rs. 7.11.

The Nepra reduced the electricity rate after hearing the application. Consumers would receive a bill relief of Rs. 18.7 billion for January.