Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif admitted to sliding into Ranveer Singh’s Instagram account for “thirst straps.”

On the most recent show of Koffee with Karan season 7, the Phone Bhoot cast—Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter—sat on the coveted couch.

Which Instagram account do you follow for thirst trap, the host asked in response.

“Recently,” the Boom actor retorted, “I visit Ranveer Singh’s Facebook.”Ranveer Singh is well known for his eccentric behavior. The actor’s shirtless Instagram images have fans in a frenzy.

On the job front, Katrina Kaif currently has the co-starring roles in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant and Ishant. The movie will debut on November 4, 2022, in theatres.

The actor will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The movie will debut in theatres the next year on Eid.