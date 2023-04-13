Rani Mukerji recently admitted that her daughter Adira doesn’t watch her movies on-screen since she isn’t ready for them at the moment.

Rani revealed that she watched the Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway video but ended up crying. Rani claims that her kid still has the mental capacity to distinguish between her mother and her as an actor.

The actress revealed, “Adira hasn’t seen the movie. The trailer was actually seen by her.

When asked about forcing Adira to see the movie soon during the interview, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress responded, “It is too early for her to see the film, she is still very young.”

She continued, “Adira doesn’t know the difference between me as an actress and me as a mother. Thus, if I cry on film, she assumes that my mother is also crying because she is hurt. That is too much for her. She might need another three to four years before she can differentiate that.

Mukerji went on to advise avoiding paparazzi and social media. It’s vital, but we are conscious that once Adira matures, she will have her own thoughts, and we won’t be able to handle her the way we are now.

Rani Mukerji is now reading out scripts for work. She was recently spotted in the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.