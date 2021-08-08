KARACHI: In an early morning security development on Sunday, Sindh Rangers have claimed they raided and seized a heavy arms cache from a storage facility alleging it belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) terrorist.

An MQM-L terrorist hid this cache during Karachi operation against terrorism, Rangers spokesperson told media after the raid in New Karachi’s sector 5E.

The stockpile of arms comprised seven AK-47s, seven MM4 rifles, six repeaters, seven pistols, three 9mm pistols, and a huge stock of bullet rounds, Sindh Rangers said.

This cache would have been used in the future subversive activities possible by the terrorists, the department media added after the intelligence-based raid conducted successfully today.

Separately today from Punjab, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have shot down three alleged terrorists, planning attacks on sensitive installations and departments, amid a shootout in an intelligence-based operation.

The information-based coordinated raid was conducted by the Lahore CTD branch in the Ferozewala area where the three alleged terrorists rented a house, said the department’s spokesperson.

The three deceased terrorism suspects are Ehsan Ullah, Naimat Ullah and Abdul Salam and were shot dead during an operation conducted after a coordinated information and intelligence gathering, the department said.