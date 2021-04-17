PML-N leader targeted Punjab bureaucracy in statement

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will have to face terrorism charges for threatening the Punjab bureaucracy. “He used the same language which his extremist party had used,” said Chaurdhry. “It was previously used by MQM Chairman Altaf Hussain. He will be booked under terrorism charges and concerned laws.” “Action will be taken against him. No can be allowed to threaten the wives and children the officers.” He was referring to the statements made by Sanaullah in which he allegedly threatened Punjab chief secretary and Lahore commissioner over the possible demolition of Sharif family houses