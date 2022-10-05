ISLAMABAD: Under no circumstances will the PTI long march be permitted to enter the federal capital, and the federal government has developed a thorough plan to do so.Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan endorsed the plan while running a private meeting.

Imran Khan ordered his party officials and supporters to swear on October 4 that they will take part in the long march, referring to it as a jihad for the nation. He did not, however, give a specific date.

The meeting was attended by the Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, the Frontier Constabulary Commandant Salahuddin Mehsud, the Chief Commissioner of Police of Islamabad Usman Yunus, the Inspector General of Police of Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir, among other officials.

Around 20,000 people were predicted to take part in the long march, it was announced at the conference. The group intended to use the Sindh Police, Rangers, and FC to maintain law and order in the federal capital throughout the lengthy march.

In accordance with Article 245 of the Constitution, it was determined that the Pakistan Army would protect government buildings and the diplomatic enclave in the Red Zone.The long march will not be permitted to enter the federal capital, according to Sanaullah.

Additionally, he gave the go-ahead for the pertinent departments to take legal action against people and entities aiding the PTI financially and logistically in organising the march.

The meeting also voted to outright forbid bringing any firearms with them. Additionally, it was decided that federal employees who intended to join the PTI’s lengthy march would face punishment.

Additionally, instructions were given to ensure that people could walk freely and that educational institutions would run well throughout the long march.