Rana Sanaullah, the federal interior minister, received approval from a drug court on Saturday to waive his requirement to appear in a case involving drug recovery.

Rana Sanaullah’s attorney informed the court at the beginning of the hearing that his client was unable to come because of work obligations and offered an exemption from hearing.

While accepting the plea, the judge instructed the attorneys to continue their arguments during the subsequent hearing and postponed the case until November 19.