GUJRANWALA: On Tuesday, a Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Rana Sanaullah’s request for Rana Sanaullah’s personal appearance to be excused was denied by the court.

Rana Sanaullah was also ordered to be detained and presented on March 28 by the court.

After PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam complained that the senior PML-N official had threatened the Punjab chief secretary and his family with death, an investigation into the senior PML-N official was opened at the Industrial police station in August 2022. This investigation led to the issuance of the arrest warrants.

The previous month, the ATC had issued arrest warrants for the interior minister that were subject to bail.

The interior minister was accused of threatening institutions, and the ATC had heard the case.

Rana Sanaullah’s arrest warrants had been issued by the court, and the hearing had been postponed until March 7.