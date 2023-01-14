Rana Sanaullah, the federal minister of interior, stated on Saturday that the Punjab Assembly’s dissolution could not be appealed and that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was prepared to hold elections.

The PML-N leader claimed that Nawaz Sharif and the majority of the party’s top officials supported dissolving assemblies. Nawaz Sharif has been asked to come to Pakistan and personally oversee the election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he claimed, according to the party.

The National Assembly, as well as the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies, would finish their terms, according to Rana Sanaullah Khan’s Friday statement.

“Imran’s bandit rule in Punjab has come to an end with the CM’s proposal of dissolution,” he declared.

According to Rana Sanaullah, who spoke to a private news outlet, elections for the Punjab and KP assemblies would take place within 90 days of the dissolution. “We’ll run for office and prevail in the polls.”