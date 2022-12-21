LAHORE: Following the adoption of the revised declaration, according to interior minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement on Wednesday, Parvez Elahi would no longer serve as Punjab’s chief minister.

Elahi would be fired as chief minister, according to Sanaullah, who predicted that Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman will issue the statement at 4 p.m.

According to the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the governor of Punjab may also ask the prime minister to impose governor rule.

The minister stated in response to a query regarding the most recent audio leak of PTI Chairman Imran Khan that the audio is a “fact.”

The content of Imran Khan’s videos is identical to that of his audio, according to Sanaullah.

Fawad Chaudhry of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stated to the media that the governor should avoid from acting in an unconstitutional manner.

Fawad claimed that the vote of confidence could not be held today in accordance with the decision of Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan. “The no-confidence motion process will start on Friday and be completed by the end of next week,” he continued.

After the no-trust move fails, the PTI leader stated that the assemblies would be disbanded, and he added that both assemblies would be dissolved at once rather than separately.

Hassan Murtaza, the PPP’s parliamentary leader, today met with the governor of Punjab, on the other hand. The political climate in the province was discussed by both leaders.

The meeting’s participants determined that the constitution would not be violated. Murtaza asserted that the governor’s directive to take the vote of confidence was lawful.