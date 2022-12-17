Ramiz Raja’s position as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may alter as a result of recent happenings, according to sources.

According to the sources, Najam Sethi, a previous board chairman, is a strong contender for the position. They claimed that Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, had also suggested that Raja be replaced with Sethi.

PM Shehbaz reportedly dined with Sethi in Lahore. “The 2014 PCB constitution ought to be reinstated. Departmental sports would resume after it is restored “the reports cited the premier as saying.

The summary of the replacement of the chairman, according to the sources, was sent to the Prime Minister’s House by the secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

The sources also said that the prime minister could order the reintroduction of the PCB constitution from 2014.

A few occasions, there were rumours that Ramiz Raja might lose his position as PCB chairman, but he denied the rumours and declared that he would remain in that position.