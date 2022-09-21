The current men’s national cricket squad has come under fire, but Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has dismissed the criticism, claiming that they have what it takes to win the next ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup.

He told reporters as he arrived at the National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday to attend the first of a seven-match Twenty20 Internationals series that the home series against England is crucial for Pakistan as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, the largest cricket event.

“England is welcomed back. After they left the country bitter, we strove really hard to introduce England to Pakistan.”In game one of the series, England defeated Pakistan.As he came to the National Stadium in Karachi to attend the first match of the seven-match T20I series against England, he made this statement.

Pakistan was trounced by the tourists by six wickets. The head of the PCB claimed to be just concerned about cricket. He defended the group in response to a query about their performance, saying, “It is first and foremost the team that competed in the Asia Cup final.

In the Asia Cup, this team also thrashed India “he observed He also questioned if the group merited some latitude. In response to a question about seating at the stadium, he noted that because the import of new chairs has been put on hold, the spectators are currently using the caterer’s chairs.

Shaheen, he claimed, is receiving treatment in England. He added that the PCB is also caring for Rizwan and is sending Fakhar to England for rehabilitation. Shaheen would be a member of the Pakistan World Cup team, he declared.