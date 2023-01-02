LAHORE: Ramiz Raja, a former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has criticised the organisation for ending the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Furious Raja expressed disappointment that “PJL has sunk to vendetta politics” in a message on Twitter.

All children require, according to Magic Johnson, is a little assistance, a little hope, and a somebody who believes in them. It is really terrible that PJL has been undermined by politics of vengeance, even if three of the youngsters are reserves for Pakistan vs. New Zealand and seven of the kids advanced to PSL 8’s rising category.

Additionally, it was decided to talk to the Pakistan Super League franchises about adding one Under-19 player to their Emerging Categories.

It is important to remember that the PJL’s first season was played in 2022, and the Bahawalpur Royals won the championship by defeating the Gwadar Sharks in the championship game.

Shahid Afridi, a former captain of Pakistan who is now the interim selection committee’s head, had previously praised PJL after serving as the Mardan Warriors’ mentor.

For coming up with such a novel idea, the PCB deserves praise. It is encouraging for the tournament’s future that the first season was a success.

The Pakistan cricket community and its supporters have grown familiar with players like Arafat Minhas, Basit Ali, Shamyl Hussain, Tayyab Arif, Aimal Khan, Uzair Mumtaz, Abidullah, Arham Nawab, and others in recent days.

The PJL is a forward-thinking idea that will bear fruit in the years to come. It is intended for our future stars. I’m excited to participate in PJL events in the future, and I’ll continue to be available to help Pakistan cricket in any way I can, he added.