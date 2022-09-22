Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), disclosed a Rs13 million payment to the PM’s Relief Fund on Wednesday in order to assist those impacted by the floods. The first T20I between Pakistan and England, he declared, “shall see the full gate money collected donated to PM’s Relief Fund.”

Ramiz Raja claimed that cricket had once again been a major factor in bringing the country together. He said that PCB was appreciative of all cricket fans’ contributions to this worthwhile cause. He added that PCB supported all flood victims during this trying period, standing side to shoulder with them.

Faisal Hasnain, the chief executive of PCB, also praised Karachi’s spectators for contributing to the relief efforts for those affected by the monsoon rains.

He added that it was an honour for PCB to provide a tiny amount during the first T20I and that the aid would go a long way toward assisting those affected by the flood in getting back on their feet. He was grateful for the country’s togetherness.