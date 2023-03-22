Ramadan will begin nationwide on Thursday, March 23, according to mosques in the United Kingdom that adhere to Saudi Arabia.

The majority of the Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, will begin Ramadan on Thursday, according to regional media on Tuesday.

The start of the Taraweeh prayers in UK mosques on Wednesday night has been certified by religious authorities. Prior to Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that Muslims observe to renew their spiritual self, mosques have already been decorated.

Religious experts anticipate that since Ramadan began on the same day across the UK this year, Eidul Fitr, which celebrates the conclusion of the fasting month, would be marked on the same day across the nation.

On Thursday, the Central Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnah Britain and Overseas Trust likewise declared the beginning of Ramadan. According to Allama Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti, starting the holy month on a single day will foster community cohesion and harmony.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan, led by its chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir, will convene this evening at the Auqaf Department’s Peshawar offices to observe the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan ul Mubarak 1444 A.H.