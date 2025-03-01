With the arrival of Ramadan, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz made important announcements while congratulating the Islamic nation.

According to Arab media, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said that this month teaches forgiveness and patience.

On the instructions of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the sentences of prisoners were reduced in celebration of Ramadan.

In addition, the sentences of prisoners imprisoned for minor crimes were abolished and they were released so that they could celebrate this blessed month with their families.

Saudi King Salman also directed to provide all kinds of comfort and a dignified reception to the pilgrims who become the guests of Allah in this blessed month.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz also ordered civil institutions to be vigilant at all times and make special arrangements for the convenience of the fasting people.

On the orders of the Saudi King, special arrangements have been made to keep traffic flowing and at the two holy mosques.