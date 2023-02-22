Ram Charan will debut as a main guest on the renowned chat show Good Morning America.

On February 23 at 11:30 IST, the popular discussion show will make its ABC channel debut.

To attend the Oscars in 2023, the actor just flew to America. He has a fascinating and spectacular schedule of events to attend during his visit to the US.

The RRR actor will not only appear as a guest on Good Morning America, but he will also present the prestigious 6th Annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards (HCA).

The HCA awards will also feature appearances from Brittany Snow, Terry Crew, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sophie Thatcher, and other famous people.

Ever since the premiere of the movie RRR, Charan has been an inspiration to India. The magnum opus gained international fame as a result of the many compliments and admirations it garnered from the public, reviewers, and other artists. In the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, it won two prizes.

The Telugu actor travelled to the States as a result of the movie’s 95th Academy Awards nomination. The Telugu industry as well as Indian cinema both share this as their greatest accomplishment.