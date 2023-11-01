The rise of the dollar is not a concern, it continues, Malik bustan

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme,Rallies on the issue of Palestine are limited to processions and condemnations, Such a message should go that the Muslim Ummah is united, Major Muslim countries are still silent on this issue, The world will wake up to what Israel has done to Gaza, not today, If Iran also jumps into the war, things will get much worse, In the current political situation in the country, PML-N is the only party,Tehreek-e-Insaaf is virtually gone, only nominal remains.

Chairman Forex Exchange Malik Bustan talk in Sachi Baat program,The rise of the dollar is not a concern, it continues, Pakistan is close to getting next tranche from IMF, has to tread carefully,Foreign investors are ready to invest in Pakistan, The dollar has fallen in recent days in Pakistan, this is a record, If the dollar increases even a little, there is no need to panic, At present, people are not interested in buying dollars, China is ready to provide funds to set up an industry in Pakistan,There is an urgent need to restore investor confidence.

Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program,A review was filed in the Faizabad sit-in case, which took 4 years to hear, The case was heard again after Qazi Faiz Isa became the Chief Justice, The Chief Justice has directed to form a commission instead of a committee, The decision of the Supreme Court has to be implemented by the federal government,The decision of the Practice and Procedure Act does not affect this case.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dalshad conversation in Sachi Baat program,The caretaker government is completing many unfinished projects, The Punjab government has given its demand for holding elections, The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab briefed the Caretaker Prime Minister about the situation through a helicopter, The Chief Election Commissioner assured that we have entered the election period, The Chief Election Commissioner said that we will release the election schedule soon, The discussions that are going on about the issue of elections should not have happened, The election will be held in the last decade of January, former Secretary Election Commission.