Singapore and Colombo: According to two people with knowledge of the situation, Singapore has granted former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa permission to remain in the island nation for an additional 14 days.

Rajapaksa’s short-term travel permission, which was provided when he landed in Singapore on a private visit two weeks ago, has been extended, according to two independent sources in Singapore and Colombo who both have knowledge of the situation. An inquiry for confirmation of the extension of stay was not answered by Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

On July 14, Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, having fled his troubled nation via the Maldives the day before due to a popular revolt that compelled him to step down as president.The Singaporean government claimed he was there on a private visit and had not received refuge.

Speaking on behalf of the Sri Lankan government, Bandula Gunwardena said on Tuesday, “It is my opinion that he may at some point consider returning to Sri Lanka, but there is no specific political or other stance on this.”