Pakistan’s famous family vlogger Rajab Butt has once again found himself in the middle of a controversy. He recently admitted to cheating on his wife Iman Fatima, after which there is a strong reaction on social media.

Rajab Butt is often in the news due to his controversial personality, various legal issues and social media controversies. These days, the ongoing differences between him and his wife Iman Fatima have also become a topic of discussion.

There was a stir on media reports and social media when news emerged that Rajab Butt was in a relationship with another social media personality while Iman Fatima was pregnant. In this regard, it was reported that when Iman was pregnant and Rajab Butt was out of the country, his name started being linked to influencer Fatima Khan and news of their alleged relationship went viral.

Initially, Rajab Butt did not talk much about the matter clearly, however, he said that the said relationship had ended before their marriage. On the other hand, some time ago, Iman Fatima’s brother also mentioned the alleged infidelity while discussing this matter.

Now Rajab Butt himself has admitted in a statement that he cheated on his wife. According to him, he had publicly apologized for this act and Iman Fatima had also forgiven him. During the conversation, he also said that he did not understand why Iman forgave him, and also claimed that despite the apology, his wife also took an iPhone 17 from him.

After this statement, there is a strong reaction from internet users. Pakistani actress Kiran Ashfaq also commented on the matter and said that she had never seen a worse person. While other users expressed sympathy for Iman Fatima and some considered this act to be religiously punishable.