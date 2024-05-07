Lahore: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has predicted the possibility of rains and temperature increase in Punjab next week.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, there is a possibility of temperature increase during the day in most parts of the country, while there is a possibility of temperature increase and rains in Punjab next week.

The PDMA spokesperson says that dusty winds and rain are likely to blow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 8 to 12.

According to PDMA, rain is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, and Faisalabad from May 10 to 11.