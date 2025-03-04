ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, and Islamabad during the next 24 hours while cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the countryAccording to the Met Office, moderate to heavy snowfall may disrupt traffic and cause slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli from Monday night till Tuesday morning.Tourists and travelers visiting mountainous areas are advised to exercise caution due to the possibility of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

In Islamabad, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected with a 40 percent probability during the morning hours.In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall is likely in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera, while other districts will experience cold and dry weather.

Punjab is likely to remain mainly dry and cold at night, with rain-wind/thunderstorm expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal during morning hours. Shallow to moderate fog patches may develop in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Bahawalnagar.