GALLE: On the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka, rain cut short Pakistan’s record chase of 342 in Galle, leaving the visitors 11 runs shy of victory.

The greatest successful fourth-innings chase was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019 at the Galle venue, where Pakistan was 331 for six with Abdullah Shafique on 154 and Mohammad Nawaz on 12.

Prabath Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner for the hosts, has already claimed four wickets and is on the verge of an incredible feat: four consecutive five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.

