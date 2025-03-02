LAHORE:The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall across Pakistan at the beginning of Ramazan.According to the department, intense rainfall and snowfall in mountainous areas are expected today (Sunday) and tomorrow.

Punjab will experience heavy downpours, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s plains and mountainous regions will see rain and snowfall until March 4. Authorities in all districts have been alerted.Murree, Galiyat, and other hilly areas are also likely to receive rain and snow.

The Met Office further stated that a powerful western weather system is expected to enter Balochistan today, bringing thunderstorms, heavy rain, and snowfall in mountainous regions.The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised travelers and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during snowfall, storms, and potential flooding.