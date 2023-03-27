The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted on Monday that the country would experience additional rain and thunderstorms from March 28 to 31 with sporadic breaks in the weather.

The Met Office predicts that rain, with sporadic heavy rains and hailstorms, will occur on Sindh on March 29 and 30, including Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad.

In addition, rain is anticipated in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan on March 29 and 30.

Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, and Ketch are all expected to experience rain-wind-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms from March 28 to 31.

On March 31, rain with occasional, light to moderately heavy rainfall and hailstorms are predicted for Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Punjab.

The Met Office further predicted that on April 1, another westerly wave would move into the country’s western and higher regions. This wave is expected to linger over KP, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and the United Kingdom till April 4.