On the final day of the opening Test match against Sri Lanka, rain cut short Pakistan’s attempt to break the record of 342 runs at Galle. The tourists were 11 runs away from winning.

The greatest successful fourth-innings chase was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019 at the Galle venue, where Pakistan was 331 for six with Abdullah Shafique on 154 and Mohammad Nawaz on 12.

Prabath Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner for the hosts, has already claimed four wickets and is on the verge of an incredible feat: four consecutive five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.In a series-leveling Test victory against Australia last week at the same location, he grabbed 12 wickets on his debut, six in each innings.

As soon as Sri Lanka used up their final two umpire reviews, which both featured Jayasuriya, Pakistan started the day on 222-3.

Mohammad Rizwan began the day with a boundary off Ramesh Mendis and maintained his optimism by taking singles and twos before being bowled out for 40 by Jayasuriya.

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman who entered the two-match series following a successful stay with English county Sussex, was not saved by a review.Shafique has so far maintained his composure and performed the anchor job flawlessly, scoring his second Test century on day four to put the pursuit in front.