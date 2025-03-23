ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, has announced that rail service in Balochistan will be restored once security clearance is made.In his statement, Kayani assured that following the Jaffar Express incident, railway operations in Balochistan will resume with full security protocols. He emphasised that damaged tracks and coaches are being fully restored to ensure passenger safety and convenience.

He further stated that all possible measures are being taken to eliminate security threats, and train services will only resume once these risks are mitigated.Kayani reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism, stressing that Pakistan will stand firm against terror threats until they are completely eradicated.