Rahul Koli, a 10-year-old child actor best known for his work in the Gujarati film Chhello Show or Last Film Show, went dead. In his battle with leukaemia. According to a source, Rahul’s father claimed that the deceased child star frequently experienced fevers before passing away and even vomited blood.

Indian officials have chosen Chhello Show, which is known as Last Film Show in English, as their official submission for the 95th Academy Awards. It was chosen for the Best Foreign Feature Film category. Rahul Koli’s father, Ramu Koli, stated that after they conduct his son’s final rituals, the family will watch the October 14 movie Chhello Show together.

After eating breakfast on Sunday, October 2, he experienced many feverish spells throughout the following hours. Then three times, Rahul puked blood, and my child vanished in an instant. Our entire family is in shock. However, once we complete his final purification procedures, we will watch his “last film show” together on the release day on October 14, according to his father Ramu Koli.

In his homeland of Hapa village, close to Jamnagar, Rahul’s family arranged a prayer gathering for him. His father, who makes a job as an autorickshaw driver, said that his son was anticipating the movie’s release.”He was quite happy and would regularly tell me that after October 14 our lives would change,” he stated (the release date of the movie). However, he left before that. Rahul portrayed Manu in the motion picture.