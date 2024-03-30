Pakistani actress Resham says that after the recent incident, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s respect has increased in my eyes, while fans should also give him more respect and love than before.

Resham recently participated in a private TV program during which host Ahmed Ali Butt showed her pictures of various personalities and asked her to choose one.

At the same time, seeing the picture of Chahat Fateh Khan, the actress did not forget to remember famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a name of Pakistan who has always raised the honor of the country. Khan liked one thing very well, he first apologized to Allah for the person who was neglected, then he apologized to that person and then he apologized to all of us.

Resham said that after this incident, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s respect increased so much in my eyes that I cannot explain because very few people admit their mistakes, now we should punish Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from earlier. Give more respect and love.

During the show Resham advised Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who went viral on social media with his unique singing, not to sing songs and he should also change his name because Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a big name.