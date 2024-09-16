Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor has once again won the hearts of people with her innocence and heart-touching style.

An emotional moment was witnessed recently at the Mumbai airport when Raha saw her grandmother Neetu Kapoor and burst into applause. This adorable scene was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media. This video was taken when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha were going on a trip together. On Neetu Kapoor’s arrival at the airport, Raha happily clapped and greeted her grandmother with a smile. This scene touched the hearts of the fans and fans are appreciating Raha’s innocence and love on social media.